Baltimore Corps celebrates 10 years with new leader Caryn York

In September, Caryn York returned to her hometown of Baltimore to become the President and CEO of Baltimore Corps.

Baltimore Corps was founded 10 years ago by Wes Moore and Fagin Harris, who now serves as Gov. Moore’s Chief of Staff. The organization describes itself as a social justice and innovation hub focused on jobs and career building.

