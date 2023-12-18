© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Baltimore Corps celebrates 10 years with new leader Caryn York

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Caryn York, President and CEO of Baltimore Corps
Courtesy Photo
Caryn York, President and CEO of Baltimore Corps

In September, Caryn York returned to her hometown of Baltimore to become the President and CEO of Baltimore Corps.

Baltimore Corps was founded 10 years ago by Wes Moore and Fagin Harris, who now serves as Gov. Moore’s Chief of Staff. The organization describes itself as a social justice and innovation hub focused on jobs and career building.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
