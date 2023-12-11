Hopkins Police Chief on building the force and policing procedure

Johns Hopkins University is moving forward with its plan to form a private police force, which will be deployed at its Homewood Campus, the hospitals and medical school in East Baltimore and at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore’s Mt. Vernon neighborhood.

The MD General Assembly established laws governing the formation of the agency in 2019. In 2020, the university paused its plans for two years, after protests from students, faculty, and community members.

Today on Midday, my guest is the Vice President for Public Safety at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Branville Bard, Jr. He will head the police force, which is currently slated to become operational next summer.

