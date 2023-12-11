© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Hopkins Police Chief on building the force and policing procedure

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
Johns Hopkins Police Chief Dr. Branville Bard, Jr.
Will Kirk/Will Kirk/Johns Hopkins University
Johns Hopkins Police Chief Dr. Branville Bard, Jr.

Johns Hopkins University is moving forward with its plan to form a private police force, which will be deployed at its Homewood Campus, the hospitals and medical school in East Baltimore and at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore’s Mt. Vernon neighborhood.

The MD General Assembly established laws governing the formation of the agency in 2019. In 2020, the university paused its plans for two years, after protests from students, faculty, and community members.

Today on Midday, my guest is the Vice President for Public Safety at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Branville Bard, Jr. He will head the police force, which is currently slated to become operational next summer.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsCampus PoliceJohns Hopkinspolicing
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes