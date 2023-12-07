Movies: Holiday season films with "Napoleon," "Maestro," and "The Holdovers"

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends, with our regular movie aficionados, Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Ann Hornaday, film critic and author.

We discuss Ridley Scott's new historic epic, Napoleon, as well as a couple topical movies for the holiday season.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.