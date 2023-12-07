© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Movies: Holiday season films with "Napoleon," "Maestro," and "The Holdovers"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 7, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
THE HOLDOVERS, starring Paul Giamatti and directed by Alexander Payne, is a Christmas story of three lonesome people at a New England boarding school over a snowy holiday break in 1970.
THE HOLDOVERS, starring Paul Giamatti and directed by Alexander Payne, is a Christmas story of three lonesome people at a New England boarding school over a snowy holiday break in 1970.

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends, with our regular movie aficionados, Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Ann Hornaday, film critic and author.

We discuss Ridley Scott's new historic epic, Napoleon, as well as a couple topical movies for the holiday season.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
