Healthwatch: Flu, RSV and Covid Season

It is the Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen, one of the most respected public health experts in the country.

Dr. Leana Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She is a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert on CNN, a scholar at George Washington University and a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution.

On Friday,the CDC issued a warning that “the US is experiencing elevated RSV activity, particularly among young children.” There has also been a rise in COVID 19 cases especially in the Midwest, and in the mid-Atlantic region. And, fewer people are getting a flu shot than in years past, and there’s been a concurrent increase in flu cases across the country.

