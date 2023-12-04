© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Healthwatch: Flu, RSV and Covid Season

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 4, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)
(photo credit: GWU)
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health.

It is the Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen, one of the most respected public health experts in the country.

Dr. Leana Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She is a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert on CNN, a scholar at George Washington University and a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution.

On Friday,the CDC issued a warning that “the US is experiencing elevated RSV activity, particularly among young children.” There has also been a rise in COVID 19 cases especially in the Midwest, and in the mid-Atlantic region. And, fewer people are getting a flu shot than in years past, and there’s been a concurrent increase in flu cases across the country.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayHealthWYPR Programs
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes