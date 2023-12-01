The Poulenc Trio will perform by candlelight at The Peale Museum

The Poulenc Trio, who is internationally recognized for their classical and contemporary chamber music, dropped by Midday in advance of their upcoming Candlelight Concert performance at The Peale Musuem. Two members of the trio, pianist Irina Kaplan Lande and bassoonist Bryan Young, joined Tom to give a glimpse of what audiences can expect tomorrow.

The Poulenc Trio will perform December 2nd at the Peale Museum in Baltimore. The next show in the Candlelight Concert Series is December 10th at Howard County Community College and will feature musicians from the Heifetz International Music Institute.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.