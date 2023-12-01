© 2023 WYPR
Midday

The Poulenc Trio will perform by candlelight at The Peale Museum

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST
The Poulenc Trio, who is internationally recognized for their classical and contemporary chamber music, dropped by Midday in advance of their upcoming Candlelight Concert performance at The Peale Musuem. Two members of the trio, pianist Irina Kaplan Lande and bassoonist Bryan Young, joined Tom to give a glimpse of what audiences can expect tomorrow.

The Poulenc Trio will perform December 2nd at the Peale Museum in Baltimore. The next show in the Candlelight Concert Series is December 10th at Howard County Community College and will feature musicians from the Heifetz International Music Institute.

music
Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
