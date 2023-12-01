© 2023 WYPR
Rousuck's Review: Fat Ham at The Studio Theatre

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-PierreJ. Wynn Rousuck
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom Hall each week with her reviews of the Maryland-DC-Virginia regional stage.

Rousuck reviews “Fat Ham,” which continues at the Studio Theatre in Washington through January 14, 2024.

Based on the Shakespearian classic "Hamlet," "Fat Ham" set intergenerational drama around a North Carolina BBQ pit.

(left-right) Greg Alvarez Reid and Marquis D. Gibson
Margot Schulman
(left-right) Greg Alvarez Reid and Marquis D. Gibson

