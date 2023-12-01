Rousuck's Review: Fat Ham at The Studio Theatre

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom Hall each week with her reviews of the Maryland-DC-Virginia regional stage.

Rousuck reviews “Fat Ham,” which continues at the Studio Theatre in Washington through January 14, 2024.

Based on the Shakespearian classic "Hamlet," "Fat Ham" set intergenerational drama around a North Carolina BBQ pit.

Margot Schulman (left-right) Greg Alvarez Reid and Marquis D. Gibson

