© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

New BPD Commissioner Richard Worley on crime reduction

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
Richard Worley, deputy commissioner at Baltimore Police Department, with Mayor Brandon Scott at a press conference. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley joins Midday. He joined the department in 1998, rising in the ranks from patrol officer in the Western District to Sergeant in the Southwest district, Lieutenant and then Captain in the Northern District, to Lt. Colonel.

In 2018, Mr. Worley was promoted to the rank of Colonel, and appointed Chief of Patrol. He became Chief of Detectives in 2021, and last year, working closely with Commissioner Michael Harrison, he was named the Deputy Commissioner of Operations. When Commissioner Harrison resigned in June, Worley became the acting commissioner. He was appointed permanent commissioner last month.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBaltimore City Police Department
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Supervisory Producer, Midday
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes