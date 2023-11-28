New BPD Commissioner Richard Worley on crime reduction

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley joins Midday. He joined the department in 1998, rising in the ranks from patrol officer in the Western District to Sergeant in the Southwest district, Lieutenant and then Captain in the Northern District, to Lt. Colonel.

In 2018, Mr. Worley was promoted to the rank of Colonel, and appointed Chief of Patrol. He became Chief of Detectives in 2021, and last year, working closely with Commissioner Michael Harrison, he was named the Deputy Commissioner of Operations. When Commissioner Harrison resigned in June, Worley became the acting commissioner. He was appointed permanent commissioner last month.

