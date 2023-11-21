What's the secret to getting better sleep?

A Thanksgiving Day nap may be part of your turkey day tradition, but for many people sleep is a challenge. In 2020, the CDC reported that at least 15% of Americans had trouble falling asleep.

Today on Midday, we tackle the problem of insomnia. We welcome back Dr. Jade Wu. She is a board-certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist at the Duke University School of Medicine, and the author of a terrific book in which she suggests ways to solve a problem that nearly 25 million Americans face, night after night.

The book is called Hello Sleep: The Science and Art of Overcoming Insomnia Without Medications.

Alisha White Dr. Jade Wu

