Midday

What's the secret to getting better sleep?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
A Thanksgiving Day nap may be part of your turkey day tradition, but for many people sleep is a challenge. In 2020, the CDC reported that at least 15% of Americans had trouble falling asleep.

Today on Midday, we tackle the problem of insomnia. We welcome back Dr. Jade Wu. She is a board-certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist at the Duke University School of Medicine, and the author of a terrific book in which she suggests ways to solve a problem that nearly 25 million Americans face, night after night.

The book is called Hello Sleep: The Science and Art of Overcoming Insomnia Without Medications.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday Sleep Disorders
