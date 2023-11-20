© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Midday on Books: "Absolution," from novelist Alice McDermott

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
"Absolution" is a compelling tale of women’s lives on the periphery of the Vietnam War, told by the award-winning writer, Alice McDermott. This is her ninth novel. (cover image courtesy Farrar, Straus and Giroux; 2018 McDermott photo credit Beowulf Sheehan)

Tom speaks with novelist Alice McDermott about her latest novel, "Absolution." The story is set in Vietnam in the earliest days of the war and explores the lives of the American military wives. The book places at its center a young woman, newly married, living in an unfamiliar place, submerged in an unfamiliar milieu of military personnel, consultants and contractors.

It is an intimate portrait of a person finding her way, and a telling chronicle of characters that are usually cast as ancillary and secondary.

Alice McDermott is set to speak about her book at 6:00pm at the Bird in Hand Bookstore in Charles Village in Baltimore.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

