Baltimore auto-theft surge focus of Banner's investigative series

Since last spring, when a viral TikTok video showed thieves how to steal Kia and Hyundai cars in less than a minute, the rate of auto thefts in Baltimore has exponentially outpaced neighboring jurisdictions, and cities like Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

This week, the Baltimore Banner, the not-for-profit online news platform, has published a series of articles that examine the reasons and the ramifications of this disturbing trend, which many other cities are coping with too.

Joining Tom now are three Banner journalists who've been working on this investigative project:

Ryan Little. He’s an editor at the Banner and a lead editor on the series;

Dylan Segelbaum. He covers the courts for the Banner…

They both join us on Zoom.

And Brenda Wintrode. She's the Banner's Maryland government reporter, covering state agencies and politics. She joins Tom in Studio A.

