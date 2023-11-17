© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Baltimore auto-theft surge focus of Banner's investigative series

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
A series of investigative reports in the Baltimore Banner, WYPR's non-profit online news partner, has been spotlighting the rampant rise in auto theft in Baltimore. The Banner reports that the city's auto theft rate this year has been especially high, and exceeds that of nearby Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. (Graphics credit: Laila Milevski/The Baltimore Banner. Original photos by Getty Images)
A series of investigative reports in the Baltimore Banner, WYPR's non-profit online news partner, has been spotlighting the rampant rise in auto theft in Baltimore. The city's auto theft rate since May of this year has been especially high, and exceeds that of nearby Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. (Graphics credit: Laila Milevski/The Baltimore Banner. Original photos by Getty Images)

It’s the Midday Newswrap. 

Since last spring, when a viral TikTok video showed thieves how to steal Kia and Hyundai cars in less than a minute, the rate of auto thefts in Baltimore has exponentially outpaced neighboring jurisdictions, and cities like Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

This week, the Baltimore Banner, the not-for-profit online news platform, has published a series of articles that examine the reasons and the ramifications of this disturbing trend, which many other cities are coping with too.

Joining Tom now are three Banner journalists who've been working on this investigative project:

Ryan Little. He’s an editor at the Banner and a lead editor on the series;
Dylan Segelbaum. He covers the courts for the Banner…
They both join us on Zoom.
And Brenda Wintrode. She's the Banner's Maryland government reporter, covering state agencies and politics. She joins Tom in Studio A.

And you can join us with yopur questions about the series and about the city's surging auto-theft problem.
Have you been a victim of car theft?
Call us at 410.662.8780, or email at [email protected]

(L-R) Ryan Little, a lead editor on the series; Dylan Segelbaum, courts reporter; and Brenda Wintrode, Maryland government reporter. (Banner photos)
(L-R) Ryan Little, a lead editor on the series; Dylan Segelbaum, courts reporter; and Brenda Wintrode, Maryland government reporter. (Banner photos)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayThe Baltimore Bannercrime in Baltimoresocial media risks
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is a contributing producer for Midday.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre