In conversation: McDaniel College President, Dr. Julia Jasken

Today, another installment of Midday on Higher Education, our continuing series of conversations with the leaders of Maryland's colleges and universities.



Tom's guest is Dr. Julia Jasken. She came to McDaniel College in Carroll County as an English teacher in 2003. In 2021, she was selected as the college’s 10th President, the second woman to serve in that role.

McDaniel is home to about 1,800 undergraduates and 1,400 graduate students. This week, McDaniel announced an initiative to help high school students from Carroll County navigate the college application process, and receive scholarships to attend McDaniel, which has served as an anchor in the county since 1867.

Dr. Julia Jasken joins us on Zoom from her office at McDaniel College.