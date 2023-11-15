© 2023 WYPR
Grace Cavalieri, outgoing MD Poet Laureate, on her new collection

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakTeria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST
Grace Cavalieri's new collection — the 27th in her prolific career as a poet — includes selections from volumes she published between 1979-2022, as well as a generous number of new poems. Now ending her 5-year tenure as Maryland's 10th Poet Laureate, Cavalieri has spent more than four decades hosting "The Poet and the Poem" series of audio interviews, now produced for the Library of Congress. (Cover image courtesy Word Works Press/Cavalieri photo courtesy Library of Congress)

Joining Tom now is the wonderful, award-winning poet Grace Cavalieri. She was appointed Maryland's poet laureate in 2018, a post she will leave later this month. And, for more than 40 years, she’s been the host of The Poet and the Poem, first on public radio, now a podcast from the Library of Congress.

She has a new collection of poems, some new, and some previously published. It’s called The Long Game.

Grace Cavalieri joins us on Zoom from her home in Annapolis…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

