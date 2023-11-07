Election Day 2023: What will today's results forecast for 2024?

It is Election Day today in Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and several other states. And it is exactly one year from the 2024 presidential election.

Two acclaimed political commentators join me with perspective on tonight's election results and what’s ahead for the next year.

E.J. Dionne is a syndicated columnist for the Washington Post and a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution. Norman Ornstein is a Senior Fellow Emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute and writes for The New Republic.

Paul Morigi Washington Post Columnist E.J. Dionne and Emeritus Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute

