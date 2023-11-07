© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Election Day 2023: What will today's results forecast for 2024?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 7, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
A voter fills out a provisional ballot by hand for the 2014 midterm elections at a polling place in Annapolis, Md. Early voting in Maryland begins Thursday, July 7th and continues through July 14th. The 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial Election takes place on Tuesday, July 19. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A polling booth.

It is Election Day today in Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and several other states. And it is exactly one year from the 2024 presidential election.

Two acclaimed political commentators join me with perspective on tonight's election results and what’s ahead for the next year.

E.J. Dionne is a syndicated columnist for the Washington Post and a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution. Norman Ornstein is a Senior Fellow Emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute and writes for The New Republic.

Washington Post Columnist E.J. Dionne and Emeritus Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute
Paul Morigi
Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

