Mayor Scott on Safe Streets and plans for Harborplace

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins us. He is standing for election to a second term. His opponents in the Democratic primary include former Mayor Sheila Dixon, and former Republican candidate for Mayor, Bob Wallace, who is running this time in the Democratic primary.

Our series of Conversations with the Candidates will begin again in January.

Audio will be posted here following the program

