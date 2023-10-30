Journalist Jill Lepore compiles new book of essays, "The Deadline"

Our guest Jill Lepore is a writer with an amazing gift for drawing connections between the historical and the contemporary. She connects dots like no other observer, and in this terrific and wide-ranging compendium, she weaves a beautiful tapestry of the personal and public, the quirky and the quotidian.

She’s a professor of history at Harvard and next summer, she will take on a concurrent appointment as a professor at the Harvard Law School. She’s been a staff writer for the New Yorker since 2005, and she’s the author of more than a dozen books, including the international best seller, These Truths: A History of the United States.

Her latest offering The Deadline, is a collection of 46 essays, all but three of which have appeared in the New Yorker over the past decade.