Journalist Jill Lepore compiles new book of essays, "The Deadline"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard University
Our guest Jill Lepore is a writer with an amazing gift for drawing connections between the historical and the contemporary. She connects dots like no other observer, and in this terrific and wide-ranging compendium, she weaves a beautiful tapestry of the personal and public, the quirky and the quotidian.

She’s a professor of history at Harvard and next summer, she will take on a concurrent appointment as a professor at the Harvard Law School. She’s been a staff writer for the New Yorker since 2005, and she’s the author of more than a dozen books, including the international best seller, These Truths: A History of the United States.

Her latest offering The Deadline, is a collection of 46 essays, all but three of which have appeared in the New Yorker over the past decade.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
