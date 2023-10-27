© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance at midnight, returning as soon as possible. You can stream us on our app or website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.
Programs
Midday

Newswrap: Baltimore County and a new Speaker of the House

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
FILE - This June 2, 2010 file photo shows a customer putting plastics bags in a recycling bin at a grocery store in Palo Alto, Calif. The Los Angeles City Council is set to vote on whether to ban plastic bags at grocery stores in the nation's second-largest city. Backers of the measure say it is necessary to keep massive numbers of single-use plastic bags out of landfills, rivers and the ocean. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
1 of 2  — Plastic Bag Ban
A customer putting plastics bags in a recycling bin at a grocery store.
Paul Sakuma / AP
The late-day sun shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
2 of 2  — Congress Capitol Hill
The late-day sun shines on the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Today in the Midday Newswrap, Tom speaks with WYPR Reporter Wambui Kamau about the Baltimore County Council and an initiative to address mass incarceration in Maryland.

Afterwards, Tom talks with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater about the election of the new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

WYPR Reporter Wambui Kamau and New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater
Courtesy Photos
WYPR Reporter Wambui Kamau and New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMidday News WrapBaltimore CountyCongress
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes