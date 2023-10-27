Newswrap: Baltimore County and a new Speaker of the House
1 of 2 — Plastic Bag Ban
A customer putting plastics bags in a recycling bin at a grocery store.
Paul Sakuma / AP
2 of 2 — Congress Capitol Hill
The late-day sun shines on the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
Today in the Midday Newswrap, Tom speaks with WYPR Reporter Wambui Kamau about the Baltimore County Council and an initiative to address mass incarceration in Maryland.
Afterwards, Tom talks with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater about the election of the new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.