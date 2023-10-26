© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Social equity & finance challenges in the cannabis industry

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Cannabis is big business, and more than $420 million dollars of medical and recreational use cannabis was sold in Maryland in the first eight months of the year.

When the General Assembly made recreational cannabis legal, it established a new Office of Social Equity, to assure that members of traditionally marginalized communities have access to the resources they need to establish businesses in this lucrative industry.

Joining Tom to discuss social equity in the cannabis business is Audrey Johnson, the executive director of Maryland's Office of Social Equity.

Next, Tom turns to Wendy Bronfein, the Co-Founder and Public Policy Director at Curio Wellness to discuss legislative initiatives to address finance and tax problems for the cannabis industry.

