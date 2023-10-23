© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance from midnight until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. You can stream us on our app or our website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.
Programs
Midday

Are labor requests in the UAW strike connected to CEO pay?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. So far the strike is limited to about 13,000 workers at three factories — one each at GM, Ford and Stellantis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
/
AP
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant.

Tom starts with a conversation about the UAW strike against the big three auto makers: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

At the heart of the argument between workers and upper management is the discrepancy between executive and worker compensation. Car makers have been highly profitable businesses since the government bailout during the Obama administration. But workers contend that those profits have been earned on their backs, while executive compensation has soared.

Joining Tom to discuss this is Paul Glastris, Editor in Chief of Washington Monthly.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsUnion Workers
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre