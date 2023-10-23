Are labor requests in the UAW strike connected to CEO pay?

Tom starts with a conversation about the UAW strike against the big three auto makers: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

At the heart of the argument between workers and upper management is the discrepancy between executive and worker compensation. Car makers have been highly profitable businesses since the government bailout during the Obama administration. But workers contend that those profits have been earned on their backs, while executive compensation has soared.

Joining Tom to discuss this is Paul Glastris, Editor in Chief of Washington Monthly.