© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Where are city schools on attendance, literacy and safety?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 18, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
School buses (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner.
-

On today's show, students and teachers in Baltimore City are in their second month back in classrooms following summer break. Each fall, at about this time in the new school year, Dr. Sonja Santelises joins us with updates on the school year so far.

Dr. Santelises has been the CEO of the City School System since 2016.

Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises
Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsEducationschool systemsBaltimore CityMiddayMidday Newsmaker
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre