Midday Newswrap: Redistricting and BPD Chief Worley

Today, on the Midday Newswrap, we’re going to focus on local news.

A couple of hours ago, Baltimore City Police announced an arrest in the shooting that occurred at Morgan State University last week. We are joined by Justin Fenton, an award-winning investigative reporter for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

Adam Willis, who covers City Government for the Banner joins us later in the program to talk about the $48 million settlement from the city for Harlem Park Three.

Courtesy Photos Baltimore Banner reporters Justin Fenton and Adam Willis

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

