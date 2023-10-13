Midday Newswrap: Redistricting and BPD Chief Worley
The exterior of Baltimore City Hall on Aug. 17, 2022.
Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner
Richard Worley, deputy commissioner at Baltimore Police Department, with Mayor Brandon Scott at a press conference.
Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner
Today, on the Midday Newswrap, we’re going to focus on local news.
A couple of hours ago, Baltimore City Police announced an arrest in the shooting that occurred at Morgan State University last week. We are joined by Justin Fenton, an award-winning investigative reporter for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.
Adam Willis, who covers City Government for the Banner joins us later in the program to talk about the $48 million settlement from the city for Harlem Park Three.
