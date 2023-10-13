© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Midday Newswrap: Redistricting and BPD Chief Worley

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
The exterior of Baltimore City Hall on Aug. 17, 2022. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
1 of 2  — outside-baltimore-city-hall-banner.png
The exterior of Baltimore City Hall on Aug. 17, 2022.
Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner
Richard Worley, deputy commissioner at Baltimore Police Department, with Mayor Brandon Scott at a press conference. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
2 of 2  — rich-worley-banner.png
Richard Worley, deputy commissioner at Baltimore Police Department, with Mayor Brandon Scott at a press conference.
Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner

Today, on the Midday Newswrap, we’re going to focus on local news.

A couple of hours ago, Baltimore City Police announced an arrest in the shooting that occurred at Morgan State University last week. We are joined by Justin Fenton, an award-winning investigative reporter for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

Adam Willis, who covers City Government for the Banner joins us later in the program to talk about the $48 million settlement from the city for Harlem Park Three.

Baltimore Banner reporters Justin Fenton and Adam Willis
Courtesy Photos
Baltimore Banner reporters Justin Fenton and Adam Willis

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
