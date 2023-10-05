© 2023 WYPR
Midday

One Maryland One Book selection: "There There" by Tommy Orange

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
Tommy Orange, Author of "There There"
Tommy Orange, Author of "There There"

Tommy Orange is a Native American author whose debut novel burst onto the literary scene in 2018.

It garnered a Pulitzer Prize nomination, and lavish praise from literary giants like Colm Toibin and Margaret Attwood. It’s called There There, and it chronicles the Native American experience far from the reservation, in the cities that were the final stop in a centuries-long campaign of assimilation and erasure. The story takes place in Oakland, CA, and it’s told through the eyes of a large and fascinating cast of characters.

There There has been chosen as the 2023 One Maryland One Book selection, and Orange joins us to discuss it.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
