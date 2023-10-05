One Maryland One Book selection: "There There" by Tommy Orange

Tommy Orange is a Native American author whose debut novel burst onto the literary scene in 2018.

It garnered a Pulitzer Prize nomination, and lavish praise from literary giants like Colm Toibin and Margaret Attwood. It’s called There There, and it chronicles the Native American experience far from the reservation, in the cities that were the final stop in a centuries-long campaign of assimilation and erasure. The story takes place in Oakland, CA, and it’s told through the eyes of a large and fascinating cast of characters.

There There has been chosen as the 2023 One Maryland One Book selection, and Orange joins us to discuss it.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program