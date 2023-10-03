© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Baltimore Banner 'Impact Maryland' panelists on state's future

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 3, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT
Midday Guests Beth Blauer, Adam Rosenberg and Thea Washington
Courtesy photos from Beth Blauer, Adam Rosenberg and Thea Washington
Midday Guests Beth Blauer, Adam Rosenberg and Thea Washington

Now, a preview of two of the many panel discussions that will take place a week from today at iMPACT MD, a gathering of local and national leaders discussing the ideas that will shape the future of our state. Headliners include US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Governor Wes Moore. Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises and former Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Shulz will also speak, and dozens of leaders with expertise in fields like business, philanthropy, education and public safety will present their perspectives.

Our guests are Beth Blauer, the Associate Vice Provost for Public Sector Innovation at Johns Hopkins University and Adam Rosenberg, the Executive Director of the Center for Hope, and Vice President for Violence Intervention and Prevention at LifeBridge Health.

We are also joined by Thea Washington. She’s a casting director who is appearing on a panel about MD’s entertainment industry.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayThe Baltimore BannerGun ViolencefilmMovies
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre