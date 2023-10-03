Baltimore Banner 'Impact Maryland' panelists on state's future

Now, a preview of two of the many panel discussions that will take place a week from today at iMPACT MD, a gathering of local and national leaders discussing the ideas that will shape the future of our state. Headliners include US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Governor Wes Moore. Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises and former Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Shulz will also speak, and dozens of leaders with expertise in fields like business, philanthropy, education and public safety will present their perspectives.

Our guests are Beth Blauer, the Associate Vice Provost for Public Sector Innovation at Johns Hopkins University and Adam Rosenberg, the Executive Director of the Center for Hope, and Vice President for Violence Intervention and Prevention at LifeBridge Health.

We are also joined by Thea Washington. She’s a casting director who is appearing on a panel about MD’s entertainment industry.

