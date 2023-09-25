MSNBC's Ali Velshi on "The Trump Indictments"

On today's show, it is Midday on the Law. My first guest is Ali Velshi, chief correspondent and the host of Velshi on MSNBC. He is also the author of an introduction to a book that complies all of the indictments against the former president in one volume.

Placing all four indictments together makes a powerful statement about the gravity of the allegations against Mr. Trump, and Velshi makes a persuasive and passionate case for how important it is for us to truly understand what prosecutors are alleging, and why it matters so much to the future of our democracy.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

