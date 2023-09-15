© 2023 WYPR
Midday

"Winter Work": An international thriller by Dan Fesperman

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Sam Bermas-Dawes, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Dan Fesperman, a former foreign correspondent with the Baltimore Sun, has written another in his series of international thrillers, this one set in the politically charged city of Berlin just after the Wall has come down. (courtesy photo/cover art from Alfred A. Knopf Books)
Dan Fesperman, a former foreign correspondent with the Baltimore Sun, has written another in his series of international thrillers, this one set in the politically charged city of Berlin just after the Wall has come down.

After a long career as a journalist and foreign correspondent for the Baltimore Sun, Dan Fesperman turned his attention to writing award-winning thrillers, often set in the foreign locales he covered for the newspaper.

His latest novel is a terrific page-turner, set in Berlin, Germany around the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall. It is called Winter Work

Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
