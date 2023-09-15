© 2023 WYPR
Mohsin Hamid explores race and identity in "The Last White Man"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Mohsin Hamid is a Princeton- and Harvard-educated Pakistani novelist whose latest work explores the boundaries of human empathy. (Photo by Jillian Edelstein/cover art courtesy Riverhead Books/Penguin RandomHouse)
Mohsin Hamid is a Princeton- and Harvard-educated Pakistani novelist whose latest work explores the boundaries of human empathy.

Today Tom speaks with one of the most original and compelling voices on the literary scene today. Mohsin Hamid has written five novels and a collection of essays. Two of his previous novels, Exit West and The Reluctant Fundamentalistwere New York Times best sellers and finalists for the Booker Prize.

His latest book explores the dynamics of race, and the notion of transformation. It is spare and powerful; ingenious, touching, and completely engrossing. It’s called The Last White Man

Mohsin Hamid joined us on Zoom from Lahore, Pakistan.

A reminder that because our show was pre-recorded, we can’t take any new calls or comments.

