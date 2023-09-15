Mohsin Hamid explores race and identity in "The Last White Man"

Today Tom speaks with one of the most original and compelling voices on the literary scene today. Mohsin Hamid has written five novels and a collection of essays. Two of his previous novels, Exit West and The Reluctant Fundamentalist, were New York Times best sellers and finalists for the Booker Prize.

His latest book explores the dynamics of race, and the notion of transformation. It is spare and powerful; ingenious, touching, and completely engrossing. It’s called The Last White Man.

Mohsin Hamid joined us on Zoom from Lahore, Pakistan.

