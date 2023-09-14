So you want to self-publish. Consider what these local authors have to say

Tom speaks with two local authors who took a path to publishing that many writers and aspiring writers are pursuing: the self-publishing path. Traditional publishers release almost one million books each year and in 2021 self-published authors accounted for nearly 2.3 million more, as reported by Publishers Weekly.

Susan Dormady Eisenberg is an arts journalist who has recently published her second novel, One More Seat at the Round Table: A Novel of Broadway’s Camelot. H.C. Helfand is a retired attorney and judge who has published two novels in a series called The Arcadia Chronicles. The most recent installment in that series is Clear and Convincing Evidence.

