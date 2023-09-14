© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

So you want to self-publish. Consider what these local authors have to say

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
Authors Susan Dormady Eisenberg and H.C. Helfand
Courtesy photos from Susan Dormady Eisenberg and H.C. Helfand
Authors Susan Dormady Eisenberg and H.C. Helfand

Tom speaks with two local authors who took a path to publishing that many writers and aspiring writers are pursuing: the self-publishing path. Traditional publishers release almost one million books each year and in 2021 self-published authors accounted for nearly 2.3 million more, as reported by Publishers Weekly.

Susan Dormady Eisenberg is an arts journalist who has recently published her second novel, One More Seat at the Round Table: A Novel of Broadway’s Camelot. H.C. Helfand is a retired attorney and judge who has published two novels in a series called The Arcadia Chronicles.  The most recent installment in that series is Clear and Convincing Evidence.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBooks
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre