Midday

Are 911 call centers in crisis?

Published September 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Raimond Spekking© Raimond Spekking / CC BY-SA 4.0 (via Wikimedia Commons)

Now, we turn to two experts who work with the first responders during an emergency: the people who take the calls that come into 911 call centers around the country.

Brian Fontes is the CEO of the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit group that has recently published a report that surveyed 911 call center personnel to see how they are dealing with the pressures of their pressure-filled jobs. The short answer: not well.

Karima Holmes is the Vice President of Public Safety for Carbyne, a technology company that co-produced the report.

Brian Fontes, CEO of the National Emergency Number Association and Karima Homes, VP of Public Safety for Carbyne (a Next Gen 911 technology provider)

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

 

Audio will be posted here following the program.

 

