It is time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland, DC and Virginia regional stage.

We preview what’s ahead for the new theater season.

Photo by Gene Reed Nichelle Lewis will star as Dorothy in the touring production of “The Wiz.”

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.