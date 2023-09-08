Movies: What made a splash at the summer's movie festivals? Plus, reviewing Passages, Theater Camp and more.

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends, with our regular movie aficionados, Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post.

Jed Dietz and Ann Hornaday recap the New Next Film Festival, where local filmmakers showcased their work. Plus, will music documentaries save theaters as movie production remains halted and new releases are delayed? And the latest from the picket line as workers in Hollywood continue to struggle for better pay.

