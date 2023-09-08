© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Movies: What made a splash at the summer's movie festivals? Plus, reviewing Passages, Theater Camp and more.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Theater Camp (2023) stars Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Noah Galvin.
Theater Camp (2023) stars Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Noah Galvin.

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends, with our regular movie aficionados, Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post.

Jed Dietz and Ann Hornaday recap the New Next Film Festival, where local filmmakers showcased their work. Plus, will music documentaries save theaters as movie production remains halted and new releases are delayed? And the latest from the picket line as workers in Hollywood continue to struggle for better pay.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
