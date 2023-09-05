© 2023 WYPR
Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen on COVID uptick and extreme heat

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician, health columnist for The Washington Post and professor of public health policy at GW University. (Milken SPH)
Our guest today for another edition of Midday Healthwatch is Dr. Leana Wen.

The uptick in COVID cases that began during the summer is continuing. Other than anecdotal evidence how do we know how much COVID is out there? What, if anything, should we do about it?

A new COVID vaccine should be available in just a few weeks. RSV and the flu vaccines are available now. We review who should get them.

We also talk about the possibilities artificial intelligence presents to remake public health around the globe.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

