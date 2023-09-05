Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen on COVID uptick and extreme heat

Our guest today for another edition of Midday Healthwatch is Dr. Leana Wen.

The uptick in COVID cases that began during the summer is continuing. Other than anecdotal evidence how do we know how much COVID is out there? What, if anything, should we do about it?

A new COVID vaccine should be available in just a few weeks. RSV and the flu vaccines are available now. We review who should get them.

We also talk about the possibilities artificial intelligence presents to remake public health around the globe.

