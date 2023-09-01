Chefs Margaret & Irene Li: Recipes for delicious, zero-waste meals

(This conversation was originally broadcast on July 3, 2023.)

Americans love to eat, without doubt, but we also have a terrible penchant for throwing away a lot of food. About 4% of all the world's climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions comes from the perfectly edible food we routinely toss into landfills — some $400 billion dollars worth every year.

Tom's guests on this encore edition of Midday are Margaret and Irene Li. A few years ago, these Chinese-American sisters, along with their brother Andrew, wrote an award-winning cookbook called Double Awesome Chinese Food. The sisters grew up in Boston, and with brother Andy, launched a successful restaurant group and dumpling business. Mei Mei Dumplings are sold at farmer’s markets throughout New England, and later this year, they’ll be available to order online nationwide.

The Li sisters' new cookbook draws on their experience in the restaurant and food industry discovering and perfecting ways to avoid wasting large volumes of food. It’s called Perfectly Good Food: A Totally Achievable ZERO WASTE APPROACH to HOME COOKING.

The authors joined Tom in studio when they were visiting Baltimore for a book event at The Ivy Bookshop.

