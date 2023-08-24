Republican presidential hopefuls, with one big exception, take the stage in Milwaukee

Eight Republican candidates for President took the stage in Milwaukee last night. Over the course of the two-hour debate, they vied to stand out among a crowded primary field.

The least known and youngest among them, the 38-year-old entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, made the biggest splash. But it remains to be seen if the needle has been moved at all in a race that former-President Donald Trump leads by nearly 40 points.

Amber Phillips, a national political reporter for the Washington Post, joins us to discuss the debate.

We will also speak to Jim Burton, a Republican strategist who has worked with Governors Larry Hogan and Bob Ehrlich, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, and others.

We are also joined by Robert Ehrlich, a major force in Maryland politics from the late 1980s through 2007. Ehrlich served in the House of Delegates and in Congress. In 2003, he was elected governor of Maryland, the first Republican to hold the state’s top job since Spiro Agnew in the 1960s.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

