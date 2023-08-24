© 2023 WYPR
Republican presidential hopefuls, with one big exception, take the stage in Milwaukee

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published August 24, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stand on stage before a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
/
AP
Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stand on stage before a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee.

Eight Republican candidates for President took the stage in Milwaukee last night. Over the course of the two-hour debate, they vied to stand out among a crowded primary field.

The least known and youngest among them, the 38-year-old entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, made the biggest splash. But it remains to be seen if the needle has been moved at all in a race that former-President Donald Trump leads by nearly 40 points.

Amber Phillips, a national political reporter for the Washington Post, joins us to discuss the debate.

We will also speak to Jim Burton, a Republican strategist who has worked with Governors Larry Hogan and Bob Ehrlich, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, and others.

We are also joined by Robert Ehrlich, a major force in Maryland politics from the late 1980s through 2007. Ehrlich served in the House of Delegates and in Congress. In 2003, he was elected governor of Maryland, the first Republican to hold the state’s top job since Spiro Agnew in the 1960s.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

2024 ElectionPolitics
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
