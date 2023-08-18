© 2023 WYPR
Disinformation is everywhere. How did it get this bad?

By Tom Hall,
Malarie Pinkard-PierreTeria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
Disinformation and misinformation in politics and the public square are not a new feature of American political discourse. But recent times have seen the dissemination of falsehoods reach a wider, mainstream audience.

My guest today is Lee McIntyre, a Research Fellow at the Center for Philosophy and History of Science at Boston University whose books include How to Talk to a Science Denier. His latest book, Disinformation: How to Fight for Truth and Protect Democracy, explores the subject of disinformation and how to challenge its rise.

