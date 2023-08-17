© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday with the Mayor: Live from MACo in Ocean City

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, was inaugurated 667 days ago, on December 8, 2020. (official photo)
Courtesy of Baltimore City Government
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott

Today is another edition of Midday with the Mayor. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom today on Zoom from Ocean City, where he is attending the Maryland Association of Counties Conference, MACo.

We discuss the city’s agenda is at the annual conference. Plus, we hear the Mayor’s take on how the community is responding to Richard Worley, his nominee to be the next Police Chief.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday NewsmakerBaltimore CityMayor Brandon Scott
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes