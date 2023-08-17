Midday with the Mayor: Live from MACo in Ocean City

Today is another edition of Midday with the Mayor. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom today on Zoom from Ocean City, where he is attending the Maryland Association of Counties Conference, MACo.

We discuss the city’s agenda is at the annual conference. Plus, we hear the Mayor’s take on how the community is responding to Richard Worley, his nominee to be the next Police Chief.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.