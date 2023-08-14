© 2023 WYPR
Frederick is booming. But growth comes with its own challenges

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Shops along Patrick Street in Downtown Frederick, Maryland.
DowntownFrederick, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0
Shops along Patrick Street in Downtown Frederick, Maryland.

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater joins Midday to discuss her growing constituency. She was elected last November in a tight race with State Sen. Michael Hough.

Frederick faces challenges different than in Baltimore City. While the Baltimore’s population is shrinking, Frederick is booming. According to analysis of census data by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the city of Frederick added nearly 13,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, a population increase that is second only to Alexandria, VA during that period.

And with all those new people, come new issues, including a school system that is scrambling to keep up with expanding enrollment.

Mary Kate McKenna Photography

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Host, Midday
Supervising Producer on Midday.
Editorial Producer.
Producer for On The Record.
