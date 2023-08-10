© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Cambodian Rock Band," at DC's Arena Stage

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakTeria Rogers
Published August 10, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
(L-R) Joe Ngo, Abraham Kim, Brooke Ishibashi, Jane Lui and Tim Liu, in "Cambodian Rock Band" at DC's Arena Stage. (Photo by Margot Schulman)
It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland, DC and Virginia regional stage.

Today, she tells us about the new Arena Stage production of playwright Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, a mesmerizing, music-infused drama about how war and political oppression in the 1960s and 70s ravaged the southeast Asian nation's flourishing rock music culture, and the how the war's legacy still haunts a Cambodian family.

Francis Jue as "Duch," in "Cambodian Rock Band" at Arena Stage in Washington, DC. Photo by Margot Schulman
Directed at Arena Stage by Chay Yew, Cambodian Rock Band 's cast includes Brooke Ishibashi, Francis Jue, Abraham Kim, Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Tim Liu, Jane Liu, Alex Lydon, Joe Ngo and Vi Tran. The show features recordings of 1960s- and 70s-era Cambodian psychedelic rock music, performed by the contemporary American band, Dengue Fever.

CRB is a Signature Theatre production, in association with Alley Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and ACT Theatre/5th Avenue.

Cambodian Rock Band continues at Arena Stage in Washington DC through August 27.

Click the theater links for show schedule and ticketing information.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is a contributing producer for Midday.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
