Hollywood writers & actors strike continues: A picket-line update

Tom's next guests today are two members of the Writers Guild of America, the consolidated union that represents the people who develop the stories and write the scripts for television shows and movies. The union's 11,000 members have been on strike for 100 days. The strike was joined last month by the 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild (which is affiliated with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA).

John Horn, who covers the film industry for NPR, reports that the WGA met briefly with leadership of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Friday, which was the first time the two sides have met since talks broke down on May 1st.

Joining Tom from Los Angeles are John August and Danny Tolli.

John August is a member of the negotiating committee for the WGA…

Danny Tolli is a strike captain and organizer…

Both men join us on Zoom...

You're welcome to join the conversation:

Call 410.662.8780, or email: [email protected]

John August (left), is a member of the WGA Negotiating Committee; Danny Tolli (right and pictured above) is WGA's Los Angeles Picket Line Coordinator. (courtesy photos)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.