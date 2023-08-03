© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Finance pros: Tips for managing your money and financial wellness

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakTeria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published August 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Nicolas Abrams (left) is a Certified Financial Planner and founder and CEO of Opulentia, a financial planning firm; Deborah Owens is the founder of Wealthy U, a financial wellness company, and the author of "Wealth Secrets." (courtesy photos)
Financial experts: Nicolas Abrams (left) is a Certified Financial Planner and founder and CEO of Opulentia, a financial planning firm; Deborah Owens is the founder of Wealthy U, a financial wellness company, and the author of "Wealth Secrets." (courtesy photos)

It’s Midday on Personal Finance.
The economy continues to surge and confound. Unemployment and inflation are down, the stock market and wages are up. But spending power is a different story for a lot of Americans, and saving for the future remains a challenge. Nearly 60% of Americans have less than $5,000 in their piggy banks.

Tom's guests today are two financial advisors who are ready to take your questions about managing your money.

Nicolas Abrams is a certified financial planner and the founder of Opulentia, a financial services company in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Published by Rethink Press.

Deborah Owens is the founder of WealthyU, a financial wellness company, and the author of Wealth Secrets: A Woman’s Guide to Own and Secure Your Financial Future.

What’s on your mind when it comes to money? Give us a call…
410.662.8780 or Email: [email protected].

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayFinancesMoneywealthBooks
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is a contributing producer for Midday.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre