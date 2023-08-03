Finance pros: Tips for managing your money and financial wellness

It’s Midday on Personal Finance.

The economy continues to surge and confound. Unemployment and inflation are down, the stock market and wages are up. But spending power is a different story for a lot of Americans, and saving for the future remains a challenge. Nearly 60% of Americans have less than $5,000 in their piggy banks.

Tom's guests today are two financial advisors who are ready to take your questions about managing your money.

Nicolas Abrams is a certified financial planner and the founder of Opulentia, a financial services company in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Deborah Owens is the founder of WealthyU, a financial wellness company, and the author of Wealth Secrets: A Woman’s Guide to Own and Secure Your Financial Future.

What's on your mind when it comes to money?

