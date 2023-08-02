Newsmaker: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

Tom's Newsmaker guest for the first half of the hour today is Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski, Jr..

Community responses to Tuesday's National Night Out .

to Tuesday's . Broadband expansion in northern Baltimore County.

Deploying Shot Spotter technology.

Crime Data Transparency.

Security Square Mall.

Marcus Wang's appointment to head the Department of Economic and Workforce Development.

Priorities for the upcoming meeting of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACO) Conference (August 16-19 in Ocean City).

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. joins Tom on Zoom to discuss these and other issues affecting the county's 870,00 residents.

