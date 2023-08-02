Newsmaker: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.
Tom's Newsmaker guest for the first half of the hour today is Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski, Jr..
Topics for today's conversation include:
- Community responses to Tuesday's National Night Out.
- Broadband expansion in northern Baltimore County.
- Deploying Shot Spotter technology.
- Crime Data Transparency.
- Security Square Mall.
- Marcus Wang's appointment to head the Department of Economic and Workforce Development.
- Priorities for the upcoming meeting of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACO) Conference (August 16-19 in Ocean City).
- Political plans...
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. joins Tom on Zoom to discuss these and other issues affecting the county's 870,00 residents.
Have a question for Johnny O? Call us: 410.662.8780. Or email us: [email protected]
Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.