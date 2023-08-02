© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Newsmaker: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published August 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
John A. Olszewski Jr. won re-election in 2022 to his second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive. The Democrat, former public school teacher and lifelong county resident previously served two terms in the Maryland House of Delegates, representing District 6 (Baltimore County). (Official photo by Isaac Smay)
-
John A. Olszewski Jr. won re-election in 2022 to his second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive. The Democrat, former public school teacher and lifelong county resident previously served two terms in the MD House of Delegates, representing District 6 (Baltimore Co). (Official photo by Isaac Smay)

Tom's Newsmaker guest for the first half of the hour today is Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski, Jr..

Topics for today's conversation include:

  • Community responses to Tuesday's National Night Out.
  • Broadband expansion in northern Baltimore County.
  • Deploying Shot Spotter technology.
  • Crime Data Transparency.
  • Security Square Mall.
  • Marcus Wang's appointment to head the Department of Economic and Workforce Development.
  • Priorities for the upcoming meeting of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACO) Conference (August 16-19 in Ocean City).
  • Political plans...

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. joins Tom on Zoom to discuss these and other issues affecting the county's 870,00 residents.

Have a question for Johnny O? Call us: 410.662.8780. Or email us: [email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore County Executive Johnny OlszewskiBaltimore County developmentBaltimore County economyMidday Newsmaker
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is a contributing producer for Midday.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre