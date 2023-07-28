Verdict in Baltimore downtown shooting involving squeegee workers
A Baltimore jury deliberated for 13 hours over the course of four days this week and found a teenager guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Timothy Reynolds, a 48 year old engineer from Hampden, who threatened a group of squeegee workers in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor last summer.
WYPR’s Wambui Kamau covered the trial and joins Tom to discuss the latest.
