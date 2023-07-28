© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Verdict in Baltimore downtown shooting involving squeegee workers

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
From left to right: Warren Brown and Derede McAlpin share their reaction to the verdict. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau
/
WYPR
A Baltimore jury deliberated for 13 hours over the course of four days this week and found a teenager guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Timothy Reynolds, a 48 year old engineer from Hampden, who threatened a group of squeegee workers in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor last summer.

WYPR’s Wambui Kamau covered the trial and joins Tom to discuss the latest.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
