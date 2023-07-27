© 2023 WYPR
Rousuck's Review: "The Code Switch" at the Theatre Project

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Jae Jones (left) and Sha-Nell Henderson (right) in "The Code Switch" at the Theatre Project
Bayou Elom
/
Jae Jones (left) and Sha-Nell Henderson (right) in "The Code Switch" at the Theatre Project

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the mid-Atlantic regional stage.

The Code Switch,” a Sisters Freehold Production, continues at the Theatre Project through July 30. So, what does the term “code switching” means to this production?
Playwright Shakill Jamal uses a range of techniques that depart from conventional plot and characters.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

