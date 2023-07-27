© 2023 WYPR
Global and local reactions to Israel's judicial reforms

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Israel has been rocked by protests and strikes after Monday’s vote in the Knesset that diminished the authority of the Supreme Court. Many people fear that this will lead to a true constitutional crisis, and the end of checks and balances in Israeli governance.

President Joe Biden has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government. What will these actions mean for the diplomatic and economic relationship between the United States and Israel, and what will it mean for American Jews, many of whom are appalled by what they consider the government’s brazen power grab?

Howard Libit, the Executive Director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, joins Tom to talk about the news out of Israel.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

