© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The Baltimore Children and Youth Fund says it remains dedicated to the city

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Manseaok_Kim, via Canva
/

Alysia Lee is a musician and activist who was appointed President of the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund in 2022.

The establishment of the fund was championed by Mayor Jack Young eight years ago. In 2016, Baltimore voters passed a referendum calling for three cents of every $100 of assessed property value in the City to be spent on programs for young people. In 2017, a task force was formed to develop the guiding principals of the fund. In 2018, an initial tranche of about $9.6 million dollars was awarded in 84 grants to groups in the city to provide youth programs. In 2023, $18 million dollars in grants have been awarded to 44 recipient organizations.

Lee joins Tom on Midday to talk about the impact and future of the fund.

Alysia Lee, Executive Director of the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund
Alysia Lee, Executive Director of the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsYouthnon-profitsrace
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre