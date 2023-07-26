The Baltimore Children and Youth Fund says it remains dedicated to the city

Alysia Lee is a musician and activist who was appointed President of the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund in 2022.

The establishment of the fund was championed by Mayor Jack Young eight years ago. In 2016, Baltimore voters passed a referendum calling for three cents of every $100 of assessed property value in the City to be spent on programs for young people. In 2017, a task force was formed to develop the guiding principals of the fund. In 2018, an initial tranche of about $9.6 million dollars was awarded in 84 grants to groups in the city to provide youth programs. In 2023, $18 million dollars in grants have been awarded to 44 recipient organizations.

Lee joins Tom on Midday to talk about the impact and future of the fund.

Alysia Lee, Executive Director of the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund

