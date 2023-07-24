Local schools seek to meet the challenges students are facing

Midday talks education with guests Dr. Myriam Yarbrough, the Superintendent of Baltimore County Schools and Dr. Michael Martirano, the Superintendent of Howard County Schools.

School systems across the state and around the country are confronting a teacher shortage, declining test scores, and the challenge of keeping students and teachers safe. We discuss how Baltimore and Howard County are seeking to meet those challenges.

Yarbrough became superintendent for Baltimore County Schools less than a month ago. She began her career as a chemistry teacher in the County in 1996. She served as a principal in a couple of Montgomery County schools, and she returned to Baltimore County three years ago, serving most recently as the system’s Deputy Superintendent.

Martirano was appointed Interim Superintendent in 2017 and given the permanent position the next year. He has been in education as a teacher, principal and senior leader for three and half decades. In 2009, as the Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Schools, he was named Maryland's Superintendent of the year.

Courtesy Photo from BCPS and HCPSS / Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Yarbrough and Howard County Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano

