News from around the globe: NATO, Ukraine, Paris and Israel

Today on Midday, a look at foreign affairs. President Joe Biden has been applauded for a successful NATO Summit in Lithuania last week. He secured additional military aid for Ukraine, and negotiated the thorny issue of when Ukraine will be admitted as a member of the Alliance.

Sweden took a huge step in the process of becoming a NATO member after Turkey dropped its opposition. Sweden’s inclusion in the alliance means that Russia has become ever more isolated on the geopolitical landscape.

We begin today with Eleanor Beardsley, who has covered Europe for NPR for nearly 20 years.

Ishaan Tharoor and Eric Hontz (Midday guest not pictured: Eleanor Beardsley)

