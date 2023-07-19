© 2023 WYPR
Midday

News from around the globe: NATO, Ukraine, Paris and Israel

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published July 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT

Today on Midday, a look at foreign affairs. President Joe Biden has been applauded for a successful NATO Summit in Lithuania last week. He secured additional military aid for Ukraine, and negotiated the thorny issue of when Ukraine will be admitted as a member of the Alliance.

Sweden took a huge step in the process of becoming a NATO member after Turkey dropped its opposition. Sweden’s inclusion in the alliance means that Russia has become ever more isolated on the geopolitical landscape.

We begin today with Eleanor Beardsley, who has covered Europe for NPR for nearly 20 years.

Ishaan Tharoor and Eric Hontz (Midday guest not pictured: Eleanor Beardsley)
Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

