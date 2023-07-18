They came together to help squeegee workers. One year later, what's the impact?

A year ago, a squeegee worker shot and killed Timothy Reynolds, a motorist from Hampden, after an altercation near the inner harbor in downtown Baltimore. Reynolds is alleged to have confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat before he was shot, The trial of the alleged assailant, who was a day away from his 15th birthday at the time of the incident, began yesterday. A jury was seated and opening statements were scheduled for today.

Following the murder of Reynolds, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott asked community leaders from government, business and the nonprofit sector to work with young people who squeegee to form the Squeegee Collaborative, to develop a comprehensive strategy to create alternatives to squeegeeing.

We are joined by three people behind the collaborative. Joe Jones, the founder of the Center for Urban Families, joins us. He served as a co-chair of the Squeegee Collaborative.

Faith Leach now serves as the City’s Chief Administrative Officer. At the time of the formation of the Collaborative, she was served as the Deputy Mayor of Equity, Health, and Human Services, and she was a key player in the city’s response to the squeegee issue.

Dr. Andrey Bundley is the director of the Mayor’s Office of African American Male Engagement, the city agency charged with overseeing the squeegee initiative.

