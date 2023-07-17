© 2023 WYPR
Will Social Security run out in 2034? Two experts weigh in

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published July 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva
/

A conversation about the future of Social Security. Is it running out of money?

Can Seniors count on the promise that has been made to them over the next decades? The funding formula for Social Security was devised during the Great Depression, and did not anticipate the rise in the number of beneficiaries and the shortage of payroll taxes are needed to support workers in retirement.

What can be done to right the ship, which is expected to run into very turbulent waters in as little as 10 or 11 years.

Joining Tom to talk about it is Dr. Geoffrey Sanzenbacher, an economist on the faculty of Boston College, and a Research Fellow at the Center for Retirement Research at BC.

Peter Coy covered financial issues for more than four decades. He writes about economics, business and finance for the Opinion section of the New York Times.

Dr. Geoffrey Sanzenbacher, left, and journalist Peter Coy, right.
Photo courtesy BC, NYT.
/
Dr. Geoffrey Sanzenbacher, left, and journalist Peter Coy, right.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
