The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company goes 'beyond' the theater

Two theater artists are attempting to revive something of a summer theater tradition here in Baltimore, Shakespeare’s plays in outdoor venues.

The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company will present the bard’s wonderful comedy, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" at four Baltimore parks this month in a series they’re calling “Shakespeare Beyond.”

Seamus Miller is the Associate Director of the production. Annie Montone is a Magic Consultant for the show.

Courtesy Photos provided by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company / Actor Seamus Miller and Magic Consultants (l-r) Brian Kehoe and Annie Montone

