The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company goes 'beyond' the theater
1 of 3 — Shakespeare Beyond Logo Pic 3.jpg
Shakespeare Beyond
Brandon Vernon
2 of 3 — Shakespeare Beyond Pic 2.jpg
Brandon Vernon
3 of 3 — Shakespeare beyond Pic 1.jpg
Shakespeare Beyond
Brandon Vernon
Two theater artists are attempting to revive something of a summer theater tradition here in Baltimore, Shakespeare’s plays in outdoor venues.
The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company will present the bard’s wonderful comedy, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" at four Baltimore parks this month in a series they’re calling “Shakespeare Beyond.”
Seamus Miller is the Associate Director of the production. Annie Montone is a Magic Consultant for the show.
Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.
Audio will be posted here following the program.