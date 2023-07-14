© 2023 WYPR
The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company goes 'beyond' the theater

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Two theater artists are attempting to revive something of a summer theater tradition here in Baltimore, Shakespeare’s plays in outdoor venues.

The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company will present the bard’s wonderful comedy, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" at four Baltimore parks this month in a series they’re calling “Shakespeare Beyond.”

Seamus Miller is the Associate Director of the production. Annie Montone is a Magic Consultant for the show.

Actor Seamus Miller and Magic Consultants (l-r) Brian Kehoe and Annie Montone
Courtesy Photos provided by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
/
Actor Seamus Miller and Magic Consultants (l-r) Brian Kehoe and Annie Montone

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

