Midday

Rousuck's Review: Contemporary American Theater Festival '23

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Doug Harris and Elizabeth Sun in "Redeemed."
Photo by Seth Freeman
/
Doug Harris and Elizabeth Sun in "Redeemed."

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the mid-Atlantic regional stage.

The Contemporary American Theater festival is at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.V., until July 30. This new festival tends to produce tough, edgy plays. Is that the case again this year? Are there any common themes?

Tim Decker and Marika Engelhardt in Fever Dreams (of Animals on the Verge of Extinction).
Photo by Seth Freeman
/
Tim Decker and Marika Engelhardt in Fever Dreams (of Animals on the Verge of Extinction).

