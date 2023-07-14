Rousuck's Review: Contemporary American Theater Festival '23

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the mid-Atlantic regional stage.

The Contemporary American Theater festival is at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.V., until July 30. This new festival tends to produce tough, edgy plays. Is that the case again this year? Are there any common themes?

Photo by Seth Freeman / Tim Decker and Marika Engelhardt in Fever Dreams (of Animals on the Verge of Extinction).

