News Update on the Brooklyn Homes Mass Shooting

Police investigating the largest mass shooting in Baltimore’s history say there is evidence that as many as 12 different guns were fired in a large crowd that had gathered at the Brooklyn homes early Sunday morning, July 2. One arrest has been made. The 17 year old suspect is being held without bail, but he has not been charged with shooting anybody.

20 year-old Kylis Fagbemi and Aaliyah Gonzalez, an 18 year-old who had just graduated from high school, were killed. 28 others were injured.

Joining Tom with an update on the investigation into the city’s largest mass shooting and how the Brooklyn community is coping with its aftermath is WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter and Mark Reutter, a reporter with the Baltimore Brew.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

