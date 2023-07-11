© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

News Update on the Brooklyn Homes Mass Shooting

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
WYPR Reporter Emily Hofstaedter and Baltimore Brew Senior Editor and Reporter Mark Reutter
Courtesy Photos
/
WYPR Reporter Emily Hofstaedter and Baltimore Brew Senior Editor and Reporter Mark Reutter

Police investigating the largest mass shooting in Baltimore’s history say there is evidence that as many as 12 different guns were fired in a large crowd that had gathered at the Brooklyn homes early Sunday morning, July 2. One arrest has been made. The 17 year old suspect is being held without bail, but he has not been charged with shooting anybody.

20 year-old Kylis Fagbemi and Aaliyah Gonzalez, an 18 year-old who had just graduated from high school, were killed. 28 others were injured.

Joining Tom with an update on the investigation into the city’s largest mass shooting and how the Brooklyn community is coping with its aftermath is WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter and Mark Reutter, a reporter with the Baltimore Brew.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayGun Violence
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes